PATE CALLS FOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS

WEDNESDAY IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS DAY IN AMERICA.

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE IS ENCOURAGING IOWANS TO WEAR BLUE ON THE DAY SPECIFICALLY DEDICATED TO INCREASING AWARENESS OF AND PREVENTING THIS CRIME.

BLUE OC…OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING. :12

HUMAN TRAFFICKING OCCURS WHEN MEN, WOMEN, OR CHILDREN ARE FORCED TO PERFORM LABOR SERVICES OR SEXUAL ACTS AND IT HAPPENS ACROSS THE WORLD, INCLUDING HERE IN IOWA.

SECRETARY PATE’S OFFICE OVERSEES IOWA’S SAFE AT HOME PROGRAM WHICH PROVIDES ADDRESS CONFIDENTIALITY FOR SURVIVORS OF TRAFFICKING AND OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES.

HE ALSO LAUNCHED THE IOWA BUSINESSES AGAINST TRAFFICKING INITIATIVE IN JANUARY 2022, WHICH NOW HAS MORE THAN 620 MEMBERS.