NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA IS HOME TO THE AMERICAN DREAM

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM TOUTED THE STATE’S AND HER ACCOMPLISHMENTS OVER THE PAST FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE AND WHAT SHE WOULD LIKE TO ACCOMPLISH IN THE NEXT FOUR DURING HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS TUESDAY IN PIERRE.

NOEM ADDRESSED A JOINT SESSION OF THE STATE’S HOUSE AND SENATE AND SAID SOUTH DAKOTA HAS BECOME THE NUMBER ONE PLACE TO BUILD THE AMERICAN DREAM:

THAT INCLUDES ELIMINATING THE STATE’S FOUR-POINT-FIVE-PERCENT GROCERY TAX.

NOEM ALSO TOUTED ECONOMIC GROWTH, HIGHLIGHTING THE STATE’S FIRST BILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT NEAR LAKE PRESTON TO CONVERT CORN INTO JET FUEL.

SHE SAYS A CANADIAN COMPANY NOW WANTS TO MOVE THEIR BUSINESS TO THE BLACK HILLS:

NOEM SAYS LAST YEAR THE STATE’S OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FACILITATED ONE-POINT-SEVEN BILLION DOLLARS IN INVESTMENT LAST YEAR, CREATING 2400 NEW JOBS.

NOT ALL FOREIGN INVESTMENT IS WELCOME THOUGH, AS THE GOVERNOR WARNED ABOUT THE THREAT FROM COMMUNIST CHINA:

NOEM HAS ASKED STATE LAWMAKERS TO CREATE A COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT TO REVIEW ANY PURCHASE, LEASE OR TRANSFER OF SOUTH DAKOTA AG LAND BY A FOREIGN ENTITY AND RECOMMEND TO THE GOVERNOR IF IT SHOULD BE APPROVED.

SHE ALSO PROPOSED MEASURES TO IMPROVE CHILD CARE AID, FOSTER CARE AND ADOPTION IN THE STATE.