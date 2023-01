FEENSTRA SAYS DOUBLE STANDARD EXISTS ON CLASSIFIED DOCS INVESTIGATION

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IS TAKING THE BIDEN ADMINSTRATION TO TASK OVER HOW THEY HAVE INVESTIGATED CASES OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DIFFERENTLY IN THE POSSESSION OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND BIDEN’S SON HUNTER:

DOCS4 OC……..UNDER THE LAW. :19

FEENSTRA SAYS NOW THAT REPUBLICANS CONTROL THE HOUSE, THEY WILL PRESS FOR ANSWERS ABOUT HOW FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS INVESTIGATED AND RAIDED BY FEDERAL AGENCIES WHILE REPUBLICAN CONCERNS ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN WERE IGNORED:

DOCS5 OC…….BOTTOM OF THIS. :11

THE HULL REPUBLICAN ON MONDAY JOINED FELLOW HOUSE GOP MEMBERS IN VOTING FOR THE FAMILY AND SMALL BUSINESS TAXPAYER PROTECTION ACT WHICH WOULD REPEAL THE IRS ENFORCEMENT FUNDING IN THE DEMOCRATS INFLATION REDUCTION ACT AND PREVENT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FROM HIRING 87,000 NEW IRS AGENTS:

DOCS6 OC…GOT IT DONE. :10

THE BILL WILL LIKELY NOT MAKE IT TO THE FLOOR IN THE DEMOCRATIC CONTROLLED U.S. SENATE.