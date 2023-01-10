C.I.F. Changes Extra Point Rules

Champions Indoor Football has announced rule changes in extra points for the 2023 season.

The Board of Directors voted to change rules regarding extra Points After Touchdowns (PAT).

The rules will remain the same for a kick from the 2-yard line. If the kick is made and successful, the team will be awarded one point. If the team runs or passes and successfully gets into the goal area, they will be awarded 2 points.

The team is allowed to run or pass even if they set up the play for kicking.

RULE CHANGES/ADDITIONS:After scoring, a team may elect to go for a three-point-play by having the ball placed at the 5-yard line. If they are successful running or passing into goal area, they will be awarded three points.

Or, after scoring, a team may elect to go forafour-point-play. If they choose this option, the ball will be placed on the 10-yard line and if successful running or passing into the goal area, they will be awarded four points.

The team must declare their intentions to the official for a three-point or four-point attempt and once declared it cannot be changed.

The officials will announce their intent so the fans are aware of the decision.

The directors believe this will add an extra level of excitement to the game for the fans.