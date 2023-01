SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEENS RECEIVE EMPLOYEE CHILD CARE FUNDING

SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEENS ARE AMONG THE LATEST BUSINESSES TO RECEIVE FUNDING TO HELP EMPLOYEES WITH CHILD CARE EXPENSES.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ANNOUNCED A SECOND ROUND OF GRANT AWARDS TARGETED AT SUPPORTING CHILD CARE SLOTS THROUGH MEANINGFUL BUSINESS INCENTIVES TOTALING OVER $443,000.

SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEENS WERE AWARDED $95-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR 10 NEW SLOTS.

SIOUXLAND DQ WILL LEAD A CONSORTIUM WITH ORANGE JULIUS, FAZOLIS, 4 BROTHERS GRILL, LAWN PROS, AND MOSAIC BUSINESS SERVICES TO PARTNER WITH APPLE TREE PRESCHOOL & LEARNING CENTER AND BUILDING BLOCKS PRESCHOOL & CHILDCARE TO OFFER CHILD CARE SLOTS AT A REDUCED RATE TO THE EMPLOYEES.

THE FUNDS WILL BE AWARDED THROUGH IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.