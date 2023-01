GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA VOTERS HAVE GIVEN REPUBLICANS IN THE LEGISLATURE A CLEAR MANDATE FOR DECISIVE ACTION ON KEY ISSUES.

SHE SPOKE AT A G-O-P FUNDRAISER THIS (MONDAY) MORNING.

MANDATE1 OC……RED TSUNAMI!” :16

HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADER MATT WINDSCHITL (WIND-SHIT-ULL) HINTED AT QUICK G-O-P ACTION ON MAJOR LEGISLATION.

MANDATE2 OC…….STATE OF IOWA.” :11

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS WILL DELIVER THE CONDITION OF THE STATE ADDRESS AT 6 P.M. TUESDAY.

File photo