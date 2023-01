NOEM BEGINS 2ND TERM AS SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM TOOK HER OATH OF OFFICE ON SATURDAY TO BEGIN HER SECOND TERM.

DURING HER SPEECH, SHE SAID SHE LEARNED A LOT DURING HER FIRST FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE:

NOEM SAYS DESPITE ALL THE SERIOUS ISSUES IN FRONT OF THEM, THERE SHOULD STILL BE TIME TO ENJOY THE MANY GOOD THINGS HAPPENING IN THE STATE:

NOEM SAYS SHE APPRECIATES THE SUPPORT OF THE VOTERS IN WINNING ANOTHER TERM AND LOVES THE OPPORTUNITY TO SERVE SOUTH DAKOTANS::

NOEM WILL DELIVER HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE AFTER IT CONVENES TUESDAY AFTERNOON.