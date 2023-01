MORE RAINBOW TROUT COMING TO BACON CREEK PARK

WINTER FISHING ENTHUSIASTS WILL SOON HAVE A NEW SUPPLY OF RAINBOW TROUT TO TRY AND REEL IN.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES WILL BE RESTOCKING TROUT AT SIOUX CITY’S BACON CREEK PARK ON CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD AT 1:30 P.M. ON SATURDAY JANUARY 14TH.

MIKE STEUCK, THE D-N-R’S REGIONAL FISHERIES SUPERVISOR, SAYS TROUT GET STRESSED IN WARMER WATER, SO FALL AND WINTER IS THE PERFECT TIME OF YEAR TO RESTOCK:

STEUCK SAYSTHE LAST RESTOCKING AT BACON CREEK PARK WAS OCTOBER 24TH, AND MANY OF THOSE FISH HAVE BEEN CAUGHT:

HE SAYS PEOPLE CATCH THE FISH GENERALLY WITHIN A MONTH AFTER THEY ARE STOCKED.

ON MONDAY MORNING, THE STATE OF NEBRASKA RESTOCKED CRYSTAL COVE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WITH ABOUT 4,500 TROUT.

THE IOWA D-N-R WILL ALSO RESTOCK SCHARNBERG POND AT SPENCER, AT 12:30 P.M. ON JANUARY 21ST.