IOWA ETHANOL SETS PRODUCTION RECORD

IOWA ETHANOL PRODUCTION SET A RECORD IN 2022.

THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION SAYS PRODUCTION INCREASED TO FOUR-POINT-FIVE BILLION GALLONS, UP FROM THE PREVIOUS RECORD OF 4.4 BILLION GALLONS IN 2021.

OBSERVERS CREDIT FUEL DEMAND RETURNING TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS, IOWA ETHANOL PLANT EFFICIENCIES, AND THE AMPLE LOCAL CORN SUPPLY AS FACTORS IN THE UPWARD TREND.

ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MONTE SHAW SAYS BARRING A RECESSION, THEY EXPECT ETHANOL DEMAND TO GROW EACH YEAR AS IOWA AND OTHER STATES MAKE PROGRESS IN INCREASING ACCESS TO E15, OFTEN MARKETED AS UNLEADED 88.

