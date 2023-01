IA SENATE LEADER TALKS TAX CUTS & SCHOOL CHOICE

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE BEGAN ITS 2023 SESSION MONDAY MORNING IN DES MOINES WITH THE STATE SENATE CONVENING AT 10 A.M.

AMY SINCLAIR OF WAYNE COUNTY WAS SWORN IN AS SENATE PRESIDENT.

IN HER OPENING REMARKS, SINCLAIR SAID EDUCATION FUNDING WILL CONTINUE TO BE A TOP PRIORITY IN THE SENATE:

SINCLAIR SAYS THIS SESSION THAT FOCUS WILL INCLUDE BEING ABLE TO SEND YOUR CHILDREN TO WHATEVER SCHOOL YOU WISH, PUBLIC OR PRIVATE:

SINCLAIR SAYS THE HEALTHY BUDGET SURPLUS OF OVER A BILLION DOLLARS SHOULD ALSO ALLOW THE LEGISLASTURE TO CONTINUE WITH TAX REFORM IN THE STATE:

REPUBLICANS HAVE A 32-18 SUPER MAJORITY IN THE SENATE WHICH WILL ALSO ALLOW THEM TO CONFIRM ANY AND ALL OF REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ NOMINEES.

THE 110 DAY SESSION IS SCHEDULED TO END ON APRIL 28TH.