DAVID M. RUBENSTEIN – HOW TO INVEST: Masters on the Craft

Author: David M. Rubenstein

Book: HOW TO INVEST: Masters on the Craft

Publishing: Simon & Schuster (September 13, 2022)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

NEW YORK TIMES

BESTSELLER

A master class on investing featuring conversations with the biggest names in finance, from the legendary cofounder of The Carlyle Group, David M. Rubenstein.

What do the most successful investors have in common? David M. Rubenstein, cofounder of one of the world’s largest investment firms, has spent years interviewing the greatest investors in the world to discover the time-tested principles, hard-earned wisdom, and indispensable tools that guide their practice.​

Rubenstein, who has spent more than three decades in the hypercompetitive world of private equity, now distills everything he’s learned about the art and craft of investing, from venture capital, real estate, private equity, hedge funds, to crypto, endowments, SPACs, ESG, and more.

-How did Stan Druckenmiller short the British pound in one trade for a profit of $1 billion dollars?

-What made Sam Zell the smartest, toughest investor the world of real estate has ever seen?

-How did Mike Novogratz make $250 million off crypto in one year?

-How did Larry Fink build BlackRock from scratch into a firm that manages more than $10 trillion?

-How did Mary Callahan Erdoes rise to the top of J.P. Morgan’s wealth management division to manage more than $4 trillion for individuals and families all over the world?

-How did Seth Klarman perfect value investing to consistently deliver net returns of nearly 20 percent?

With unprecedented access to global leaders in finance, Rubenstein has assembled the most authoritative book of its kind. How to Invest reveals the thinking of the most successful investors in the world, many of whom rarely speak publicly. Whether you’re brand-new to investing or a seasoned professional, this book will transform the way you approach investing forever.