U.S. HOUSE CAN FINALLY GET DOWN TO BUSINESS

IN THE LONGEST U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER ELECTION SINCE 1855, CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN KEVIN MCCARTHY WAS FINALLY ELECTED EARLY SATURDAY AFTER 15 ROUNDS OF VOTING.

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL ISSUED A STATEMENT AFTER MCCARTHY WAS ELECTED TO SERVE AS SPEAKER FOR THE 118TH CONGRESS.

FEENSTRA SAID IN PART WE CAN NOW HONOR OUR COMMITMENT TO AMERICA BY DEFUNDING PRESIDENT BIDEN’S ARMY OF 87,000 NEW IRS AGENTS, SECURING OUR BORDER, ENDING WASTEFUL SPENDING, AND PROTECTING OUR FAMILY FARMERS AND PRODUCERS.

IOWA DISTRICT TWO REPRESENTATIVE ASHLEY HINSON SUPPORTED MCCARTHY AND VOTED FOR HIM ON ALL 15 BALLOTS.

SHE ECHOED FEENSTRA’S REMARKS FRIDAY BEFORE THE FINAL BALLOTING TOOK PLACE:

NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH SAID AFTER THE FINAL VOTE THAT THERE IS NO ONE MORE QUALIFIED TO LEAD HOUSE REPUBLICANS THAN MCCARTHY.

SMITH SAYS MCCARTHY’S HARD WORK AND CLEAR VISION EARNED REPUBLICANS THE MAJORITY, AND HIS OPEN-MINDED APPROACH TO LEADERSHIP PAVED THE WAY FOR AN OPEN AND INCLUSIVE PROCESS FOR SELECTING A SPEAKER.