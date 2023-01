IOWA TRAFFIC FATALITIES EXCEED 300 AGAIN IN 2022

IOWA OFFICIALLY ENDED 2022 WITH 338 TRAFFIC FATALITIES.

STATE PATROL SPOKESMAN ALEX DINKLA SAYS THAT NUMBER WAS DOWN FROM THE PAST FEW YEARS. BUT STILL OVER THEIR GOAL OF LESS THAN 300 FATALITIES.

THAT HAS NOT HAPPENED IN IOWA SINCE 1925.

DINKLA SAYS THERE WERE 11 A-T-V OR U-T-V FATALITIES, THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF THOSE IN A NUMBER OF YEARS.

ANOTHER DISTURBING TREND WAS THAT ONE HUNDRED AND 14 PEOPLE FAILED TO BUCKLE THEIR SEATBELT IN COLLISIONS.

DINKLA BELIEVES THERE WOULD HAVE BEEN MANY FEWER FATALITIES AND INJURIES IF PEOPLE WOULD BUCKLE UP WHEN IN A VEHICLE.

THE PATROL WILL AGAIN HAVE A GOAL OF FEWER THAN 300 FATALITIES IN 2023.