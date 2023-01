THE IOWA LEGISLATURE BEGINS ITS 2023 SESSION MONDAY MORNING IN DES MOINES.

REPUBLICANS HAVE A 32-18 SUPER MAJORITY IN THE SENATE WHICH WILL ALLOW THEM TO CONFIRM ANY AND ALL OF REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ NOMINEES.

THE G-O-P ALSO HAS A 60-40 MAJORITY OF SEATS IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

PROPERTY TAXES AND SCHOOL CHOICE ARE EXPECTED TO BE KEY ISSUES IN THE UPCOMING SESSION.

THE 110 DAY SESSION IS SCHEDULED TO END ON APRIL 28TH, WHEN PER DIEM EXPENSES FOR LAWMAKERS RUN OUT.