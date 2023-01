BIRD HAS BUSY 1ST WEEK AS IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL

IOWA’S NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL, BRENNA BIRD, HAS BEEN ON DUTY FOR A WEEK NOW.

BIRD IS THE FIRST REPUBLICAN IN 44 YEARS TO SERVE AS IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL, SUCCEEDING TOM MILLER, THE DEMOCRAT SHE DEFEATED IN NOVEMBER’S ELECTION.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, WHO WILL BE INAUGURATED FOR A NEW FOUR YEAR TERM ON FRIDAY, CAMPAIGNED EXTENSIVELY FOR BIRD AND SAYS THE NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IS TAKING OFFICE AT JUST THE RIGHT MOMENT — TO CHALLENGE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION POLICIES.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS BIRD WILL FIGHT FEDERAL MANDATES AND OPEN BORDERS AS WELL AS WHAT REYNOLDS CALLED SOCIAL ENGINEERING.

BIRD JOINED A LAWSUIT LAST WEEK CHALLENGING PRESIDENT BIDEN’S PLAN TO CANCEL SOME STUDENT LOAN DEBT AS WELL AS THREE OTHER LAWSUITS CHALLENGING COVID-19 VACCINE REQUIREMENTS.

