PUBLIC LIBRARY OFFERS INTERNET FOR ALL

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY IS ONE OF 15 IN THE NATION TO RECEIVE FEDERAL FUNDING TO HELP SCHOOLS AND LIBRARIES ADDRESS THE GAP FOR THOSE WHO CURRENTLY LACK NECESSARY INTERNET ACCESS, OR THE DEVICES NEEDED TO CONNECT ONLINE.

LIBRARY DIRECTOR HELEN RIGDON SAYS SIOUX CITY’S LIBRARY HAS RECEIVED MORE THAN ONE MILLION DOLLARS IN FUNDING FROM THE EMERGENCY CONNECTIVITY FUND:

THE LIBRARY IS USING THE FUNDING TO LAUNCH THE INTERNET FOR ALL INITIATIVE, A PROGRAM THAT PROVIDES 1900 INTERNET-ENABLED DEVICES CONNECTED ON T-MOBILE’S NATIONWIDE NETWORK AVAILABLE FOR CHECKOUT THROUGH THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY.

PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY STARTED CHECKING OUT THE DEVICES FROM THE LIBRARY.

RIGDON SAYS THERE IS A TIME LIMIT FOR THEIR USE:

SOME COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS ARE PARTNERING WITH THE LIBRARY TO CHECK OUT THE DEVICES FOR THEIR CLIENTS FOR UP TO 12 MONTHS.

CHRIS KUCHTA IS WITH THE CONNECTIONS AREA AGENCY ON AGING WHO HOPES TO HAVE CHROMEBOOKS AND IPADS AVAILABLE FOR THEIR SENIOR PROGRAMS:

ALL SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WITH A PUBLIC LIBRARY CARD IN GOOD STANDING ARE ELIGIBLE TO CHECK OUT AN INTERNET-ENABLED DEVICE FROM THE LIBRARY WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.