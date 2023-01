MACY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A MACY, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON IN NEBRASKA FEDERAL COURT.

23-YEAR-OLD TALIS DALE WAS SENTENCED TO SIX AND A HALF YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR.

FEDERAL PROSECUTORS SAY IN MAY OF 2022, DALE INTENTIONALLY INAPPROPRIATELY TOUCHED, NOT THROUGH THE CLOTHING, A 12-YEAR-OLD FEMALE.

THE GIRL WAS IN HER ROOM GOING TO SLEEP WHEN DALE TOUCHED HER AND HAD TO RAISE HER VOICE TO GET DALE TO STOP.

SHE REPORTED WHAT HAPPENED THE NEXT MORNING AND LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WERE NOTIFIED.

INVESTIGATION REVEALED DALE RETURNED LATER AND ATTEMPTED TO COMMIT ANOTHER SEXUAL ACT WITH THE MINOR.