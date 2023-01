YOU CAN HAVE SOME FREE FUN AND GAMES AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS A FAMILY FUN DAY IS BEING HELD THERE THROUGH THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK:

FUN2 OC……DOWN THERE. :08

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 2:30-4:30 P.M. IN THE OLD CITY AUDITORIUM.

SEVERAL POLICE OFFICERS AND FIREFIGHTERS WILL BE ON HAND TO TALK WITH CITIZENS AND TAKE PART IN THE FUN AND GAMES.