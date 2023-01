ERNST HOPEFUL U.S. HOUSE WILL ELECT A SPEAKER

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS THE FAILURE OF HOUSE REPUBLICANS TO ELECT A HOUSE SPEAKER COULD BE SENDING THE WRONG MESSAGE:.

HOUSEGOP1 OC…….AROUND A LEADER.” :27

ERNST, WHO IS PART OF THE SENATE’S G-O-P LEADERSHIP TEAM, SAYS THE SITUATION IN THE HOUSE IS FRUSTRATING, BUT WILL BE RESOLVED.

HOUSEGOP2 OC…….DISCUSSION IS OVER.” :09

THE HOUSE WAS TO RECONVENE AT 9P.M.FRIDAYNIGHT TO TRY A 14TH TIME TO ELECT A SPEAKER.

FIFTEEN REPUBLICANS EARLIER FRIDAY WHO HAD REFUSED TO VOTE FOR CALIFORNIA’S KEVIN MCCARTHY FOR SPEAKER, HAD CHANGED THEIR VOTES TO SUPPORT HIM.

THERE HAD NOT BEEN ENOUGH VOTES THOUGH TO GIVE HIM A CLEAR MAJORITY .

IOWA FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA, WHO SUPPORTS MCCARTHY, SAYS THE DAYS-LONG DELAY IN ORGANIZING THE HOUSE FOR ACTION HELPS DEMOCRATS BLOCK THE G-O-P’S CONSERVATIVE AGENDA.