DUMKRIEGER WON’T SEEK NEW TERM AS WOODBURY DEMOCRATIC CHAIRMAN

THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY WILL SOON HAVE A NEW LEADER.

JEREMY DUMKRIEGER, THE PARTY CHAIRMAN THE PAST SIX YEARS, SAYS HE WILL NOT SEEK ANOTHER TERM.

DUMKRIEGER RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART THAT IT IS TIME FOR HIM TO SUPPORT A NEW CHAIR WITH A NEW PERSPECTIVE.

HE ADDED THAT HE LOOKS FORWARD TO PURSUING OTHER POLITICAL AND BUSINESS INTERESTS AND WILL ANNOUNCE NEW PROJECTS IN THE WEEKS AND MONTHS TO FOLLOW.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS WILL ELECT A NEW CHAIR ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22ND, AT THE BIENNIAL CAUCUS.

DUMKRIEGER WAS FIRST ELECTED IN 2017 AND SERVED THREE, TWO-YEAR TERMS.