CITY LEADERS & STATE LAWMAKERS TALK TAXES

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL AND CITY DEPARTMENT HEADS MET FRIDAY AT CITY HALL WITH STATE LAWMAKERS WHO REPRESENT THE CITY IN THE STATE CAPITOL TO TALK ABOUT PRIORITIES IN THE UPCOMING LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS A BIG CONCERN FOR THE CITY IS GOING TO BE WHAT HAPPENS WITH TAXES:

LEGISDAY1 OC………REST OF THE COUNCIL. :18

SEVERAL NEW FACES WILL REPRESENT THE CITY IN DES MOINES THIS YEAR, AND MAYOR SCOTT HOPES THEY WILL BE ABLE TO ACCOMPLISH SOME OF THE CITY’S ISSUES LIKE TAX INCREMENT FINANCING:

LEGISDAY2 OC………ANSWER THEM. :15

REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN IS STARTING HIS FIRST TERM IN THE IOWA HOUSE NEXT WEEK.

HE UNDERSTANDS THE CITY’S PROPERTY TAX CONCERNS:

LEGISDAY3 OC………TO THESE PROJECTS. :23

ANOTHER TOPIC BROUGHT UP WAS ADDING MORE R-V PARKING SPACES IN SIOUX CITY PARKS AND CAMPING AREAS.

SCHOLTEN KNOWS ABOUT THAT FIRST HAND AS HE OFTEN CAMAPIGNED IN AN R-V WHEN HE PREVIOUSLY RAN FOR CONGRESS IN NORTHWEST IOWA:

LEGISDAY4 OC……AND EXPAND. :23

SCHOLTEN AND THE OTHER IOWA LAWMAKERS BEGIN THEIR NEW SESSION ON MONDAY.