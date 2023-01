CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD MEETING ON WASTEWATER PLANT’S FUTURE NEXT WEEK

A SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING ON SIOUX CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT WILL BE HELD NEXT WEEK.

CITY STAFF AND HAZEN AND SAWYER CONSULTING WILL PRESENT FINDINGS FROM A COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FOR A PHASED RECONSTRUCTION OF THE PLANT TO THE COUNCIL ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 12TH AT 6:00 P.M.

THE CITY IS RECOMMENDING PHASED RECONSTRUCTION AS THE MOST FEASIBLE AND COST-EFFECTIVE OPTION FOR ADDRESSING CRITICAL NEEDS WITH THE TREATMENT PLANT’S INFRASTRUCTURE.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE PLANT IS AT CAPACITY WITH MANY PROCESSES IN POOR CONDITION AND ITS OPERATION IS NOT SUSTAINABLE IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION.

THE PLAN ANALYZED THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW FACILITY AT A NEW LOCATION OR RECONSTRUCTION AT ITS EXISTING SITE.

CITY STAFF AND THE CONSULTANTS DETERMINED THAT REBUILDING ON SITE WILL SAVE RATE PAYERS HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, WHILE CREATING JOBS AND PROVIDING ADDITIONAL BENEFITS FOR THE LOCAL ECONOMY.