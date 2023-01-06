Buena Vista To Welcome New Football Coach

Buena Vista University will host a meet-and-greet welcoming its new Head Football Coach, Austin Dickinson on Monday, Jan. 9th at Lake Avenue Lounge in downtown Storm Lake.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

Coach Dickinson, a former Beaver football player and assistant coach, was hired on December 21st.

He comes to BVU after having served as Defensive Coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Previously, he served as Recruiting Coordinator and a Defensive Coach at Minnesota State University-Mankato at a time in which the Mavericks went 27-2 and earned a berth in the NCAA Division III National Championship.