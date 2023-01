PILLEN SWORN IN AS NEBRASKA’S NEW GOVERNOR

JIM PILLEN WAS SWORN IN AS THE NEW GOVERNOR OF NEBRASKA THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN LINCOLN.

PILLEN GAVE HIS INAUGURAL ADDRESS TO THE STATE LEGISLATURE AND STATED HE IS READY TO LEAD:

PILLEN6 OC……PEOPLE OF NEBRASKA. :16

PILLEN SAYS HE LOVES THE STATE, AND THAT EVERYONE MUST WORK TOGETHER TO OVERCOME CHALLENGES FACING NEBRASKANS:

PILLEN7 OC….NOW. :20

THE NEW GOVERNOR ADDED THAT THE EDUCATION SYSTEM IN THE STATE NEEDS FIXING:

PILLEN8 OC….OUR FUTURE. :21

BESIDES PILLEN, LT. GOVERNOR JOE KELLY, ATTORNEY GENERAL MIKE HILGERS, STATE AUDITOR MIKE FOLEY, STATE TREASURER JOHN MURANTE AND SECRETARY OF STATE BOB EVNEN WERE AMONG THE STATE OFFICIALS SWORN INTO OFFICE.