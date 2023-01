NNTC BROADBAND EXPANSION COMING TO RURAL NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY IN JACKSON HAS RECEIVED TWO-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICES INTO RURAL AREAS WHO DO NOT HAVE ADEQUATE ACCESS.

N-N-T-C IS ONE OF 14 NEBRASKA BROADBAND PROVIDERS TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FROM THE NEBRASKA BROADBAND BRIDGE PROGRAM THROUGH THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION.

THE EXPANSION WILL BE IN RURAL DAKOTA AND ANTELOPE COUNTIES.

IN DAKOTA COUNTY, FIBER WILL BE BURIED THROUGHOUT THE 27-SQUARE MILES OF TERRAIN SOUTH OF HUBBARD AND WEST OF HOMER AND CONNECT 76 HOMES TO FASTER INTERNET.

IN ANTELOPE COUNTY, N-N-T-C WILL BE INSTALLING UNDERGROUND FIBER NORTH OF CLEARWATER AND SOUTH OF ORCHARD AND ROYAL TO CONNECT 111 HOMES AND BUSINESSES.

BOTH PROJECTS HAVE AN EXPECTED COMPLETION DATE OF MID-2024.