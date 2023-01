COMMITTEE WILL APPOINT NEW WOODBURY SUPERVISOR

A COMMITTEE MADE UP OF THREE WOODBURY COUNTY DEPARTMENT HEADS HAS VOTED TO APPOINT SOMEONE TO FINISH THE COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S TERM OF ROCKY DE WITT.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL, TREASURER TINA BERTRAND AND COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS ALL VOTED FOR APPOINTMENT INSTEAD OF A SPECIAL ELECTION TO REPLACE DEWITT, WHO WAS ELECTED TO THE IOWA SENATE IN NOVEMBER.

GILL SAYS THAT WAY WILL BE QUICKER TO GET THE NEW SUPERVISOR IN PLACE:

SEVERAL PEOPLE HAVE EXPRESSED AN INTEREST IN FINISHING DEWITT’S TERM, AND GILL SAYS A PROCESS WILL NOW BE STARTED TO DECIDE WHO THAT WILL BE:

GILL SAYS A SPECIAL ELECTION WOULD BE COSTLY FOR COUNTY TAXPAYERS, BUT IT IS STILL AN OPTION IF ENOUGH SIGNATURES ARE GATHERED:

THAT ELECTION LIKELY WOULD NOT TAKE PLACE UNTIL LATE FEBRUARY OR MARCH.

GILL SAYS THE THREE COUNTY OFFICIALS WILL NEXT MEET ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH AT 1 P.M. IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.