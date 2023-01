COLD MORNINGS SPUR INCREASE IN VEHICLE THEFTS

IT’S COLD IN THE MORNING AND MANY RESIDENTS ARE STARTING THEIR VEHICLES UP TO WARM THEM AND MELT SNOW AND ICE OFF THEIR WINDSHIELDS.

UNFORTUNATELY, SEVERAL CARS AND TRUCKS ARE BEING LEFT UNATTENDED AND UNLOCKED.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THAT IS RESULTING IN THE VEHICLE DISAPPEARING WHEN THE OWNER COMES BACK OUTSIDE:

STOLEN4 OC……..JUST LEAVING THEM. :07

SGT. CLARK SAYS THERE’S AN EASY SOLUTION TO PREVENT YOUR VEHICLE FROM BEING TAKEN;

STOLEN5 OC…….LOCK IT. ;10

THE SIX THEFTS WEDNESDAY MORNING ALL OCCURRED WITHIN A HALF HOUR TIME FRAME.

AT LEAST ONE MORE WAS REPORTED THURSDAY MORNING.