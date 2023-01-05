Briar Cliff names Kelly Boe Interim Executive Athletic Director

(Sioux City, Iowa – January 5, 2023) Briar Cliff University names Kelly Boe as Interim Executive Athletic Director, effective January 17, 2023.

“Briar Cliff has been in an active search for the University’s next Athletic Director. Several have applied with interest, were interviewed, and evaluated by the search committee. However, these efforts resulted in too narrow of a pool,” said Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, Interim President of Briar Cliff University. “Boe is a former colleague of mine and is someone I have great confidence in helping lead the department during this transition. Briar Cliff University’s search for a permanent Executive Athletic Director will continue, aiming to conduct the search at a prime recruiting time in the Spring of 2023.”

Boe joins Briar Cliff University with over 20 years of diverse experience in athletics and academics. Most recently, he served as Assistant Professor and Chair of Masters of Coaching, Athletic Administration, and Sports Management at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. He has served as faculty for kinesiology/human performance since 2001 in undergraduate and graduate courses.

Boe has also served as Head Coach for Men’s Basketball at Concordia University and Assistant Coach for Men’s Basketball at Minnesota State University, both NCAA Division II schools. In addition, he has served as a Head Coach for Men’s Basketball for Madison Area Technical College, an NJCAA Division III school, and Assistant Coach at St. Cloud State University and St. John’s University, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III respectively.

Under Boe’s athletic leadership, he has claimed many accomplishments, including three NJCAA National Tournaments; three District VII and Region XIII Championships; three-time District VII and Region XIII Coach of the Year; winningest coach in Concordia Men’s Basketball history; and Wisconsin Technical College League Champion.

“Boe also joins Briar Cliff with philanthropic experience, which is a new priority of the Executive Athletic Director position,” said Jacobson-Schulte. “We aspire to enhance our offerings to better support our students, including a new Charger Dome on campus. The Executive Athletic Director will be critical in these efforts as well as others.” Throughout his career, Boe has solicited corporate sponsorships, capital improvements, camp fundraisers, and other partnerships.

Boe holds a Master of Science degree in Sports Management from St. Cloud State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Sports Administration from Saint John’s University. He is also the Owner and Director of KMB Sports/Border Select Basketball, providing opportunities for high school students in Minnesota and Wisconsin to compete on club teams.

