SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE WAS SWORN INTO HIS FOURTH TERM TUESDAY, TYING HIM WITH FORMER SENATOR KARL MUNDT FOR MOST TERMS ELECTED IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THUNE SAYS HE CAN USE HIS SENIORITY TO BE HEARD IN DEBATES:

4TERM1 OC…….A VOICE. :14

THUNE SAYS HE CAN FIND WAYS TO MAKE PROGRESS EVEN IN THE MINORITY PARTY:

4TERM2 OC……..SOUTH DAKOTA. :16

THUNE SAYS HE IS FOCUSED ON A FEW PRIORITIES, INCLUDING WORKING OUT DETAILS OF THE NEXT FARM BILL.

Jerry Oster WNAX