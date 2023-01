NEBRASKA TROOPERS KEPT BUSY OVER THE HOLIDAYS

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL REMOVED 35 IMPAIRED DRIVERS FROM THE ROAD AND ASSISTED 1,349 MOTORISTS DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON AS PART OF THE NATIONAL DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER CAMPAIGN.

THERE WAS PLENTY OF SEVERE WINTER WEATHER AROUND THE STATE AND TROOPERS KEPT BUSY HELPING MOTORISTS AND WORKING TO KEEP THE ROADWAYS SAFE.

NEBRASKA TROOPERS ISSUED 552 SPEEDING CITATIONS AND 50 MORE FOR DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION.

THE CAMPAIGN, WHICH RAN FROM DECEMBER 16TH THROUGH JANUARY 1ST. WAS MADE POSSIBLE IN PART TO A GRANT FROM THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE.