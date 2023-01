LOCAL BRIDGE HISTORICAL EXHIBIT TO OPEN AT BETTY STRONG CENTER

A NEW EXHIBIT SHOWCASING THE COMBINATION AND VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BRIDGES OF SIOUX CITY WILL OPEN SOON AT THE BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD.

“SPANNING THE MISSOURI RIVER” WILL OPEN NEXT TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH WITH PLENTY OF HISTORICAL PHOTOS.

THE EXHIBIT BEGINS WITH THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE COMBINATION BRIDGE, ITS LIFESPAN AND EVENTUAL REPLACEMENT, THE VETERANS MEMORIAL BRIDGE.

VISITORS MAY LISTEN TO FIRST-HAND ACCOUNTS, TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT AN ACTUAL PIECE OF THE COMBINATION BRIDGE, TEST THEIR KNOWLEDGE, AND SHARE A MEMORY IN THE GUEST BOOK.

SARA OLSON, ASSISTANT DIRECTOR AT THE CENTER, WAS PRIMARILY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE RESEARCH, VISUAL DISPLAY, AND STORYTELLING ASPECT OF THE EXHIBIT.