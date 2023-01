IOWA D-O-T VEHICLE STRUCK BY SEMI ON I-29

THE IOWA D-O-T IS URGING DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT’S AHEAD AFTER A D-O-T VEHICLE WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED IN A CRASH ALONG INTERSTATE-29 TUESDAY.

A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS A MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WAS INSIDE HIS VEHICLE, PROVIDING TRAFFIC CONTROL AT A CRASH SITE SOUTH OF ONAWA IN MONONA COUNTY IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WHEN A SEMI HIT THE S-U-V FROM BEHIND.

THE OFFICER INSIDE THE S-U-V WAS INJURED, TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL AND HAS BEEN RELEASED.

THE D-O-T SAYS INVESTIGATORS DO NOT KNOW YET IF THE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS AT THE TIME OF THE CRASH PLAYED A ROLE IN THE ACCIDENT — BUT THE AGENCY IS URGING DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND FOCUS ON THE TASK OF DRIVING, ESPECIALLY WHEN CONDITIONS ARE LESS THAN PERFECT.

Photo courtesy Iowa D-O-T