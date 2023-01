CONCERNS RAISED OVER INTEGRITY OF TROSPER HOYT BUILDING

THE TROSPER HOYT BUILDING ON DOUGLAS STREET JUST NORTH OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER HAS SOME STRUCTURAL ISSUES.

DISTRICT CHIEF JUDGE PATRICK TOTT SAYS THAT’S CAUSING CONCERN FOR THE COURT EMPLOYEES AND JUVENILE DETENTION STAFF WORKING THERE:

TROSPER1 OC………HOYT BUILDING. :25

JUDGE TOTT TOLD WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS ON TUESDAY THAT HE HAS MOVED SOME JUVENILE COURT PROCEEDINGS DOWN THE STREET TO THE L-E-C:

TROSPER2 OC……….ACTUALLY SAFE. :13

COUNTY BUILDING SUPERVISOR KENNY SCHMITZ HAS TALKED TO STRUCTURAL ENGINEERS ABOUT THE PROBLEM, WHICH STARTED LAST TUESDAY.

THERE’S BEEN SOME RECENT MOVEMENT IN THE BUILDING’S SOUTH WALL, BUT SCHMITZ SAYS IT DOESN’T APPEAR TO BE THE REASON FOR THE NEW PROBLEM:

TROSPER3 OC…..IN THE FACILITY. :13

ENGINEERS WERE TO INSPECT THE BUILDING LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.