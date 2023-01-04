Champions Indoor Football League Sets Playoff Format

The CIF has announced its 2023 playoff format as it prepares for its tenth season of indoor football.

They will have eight teams competing in the 2023 season.

The Board of Directors of the CIF voted this week on the playoff format and will have six teams qualify for the playoffs with the quarterfinals beginning on 6/3/2023.

The number one and two seeds will have a bye the first week.

The third seed will host the sixth seed and the fourth seed will host the fifth seed the first week of the playoffs.

Reseeding will occur after each round.

The semifinals will be played on 6/10/2023 and the championship game will be played on 6/17/23.