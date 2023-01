ARCH ELECTED NEW SPEAKER OF NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE

THE 108TH SESSION OF THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE BEGAN IN LINCOLN WEDNESDAY.

AMONG THE FIRST DAY’S ACTIVITIES WAS THE ELECTION OF A NEW SPEAKER OF THE LEGISLATURE.

STATE SENATOR JOHN ARCH OF LAVISTA WAS THE ONLY LAWMAKER TO PLACE HIS NAME IN NOMINATION FOR THE POST:

ARCH WAS ELECTED SPEAKER BY ACCLAMATION.

NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE MIKE HEAVICAN ADMINISTERED THE OATH OF OFFICE TO ARCH, AS WELL AS ALL OF THE NEW STATE SENATORS AND OFFICERS ELECTED IN NOVEMBER.

THAT INCLUDED BRANDON METZLER, WHO BECAME THE NEW CLERK OF THE SENATE, REPLACING PATRICK O’DONNELL, WHO RETIRED AFTER SERVING NEARLY 50 YEARS.