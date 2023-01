UNG TO CHAIR WOODBURY SUPERVISORS

MATTHEW UNG IS THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

UNG WAS ELECTED TO A 3RD TERM ON THE BOARD IN NOVEMBER, AND HAS PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS BOARD CHAIRMAN:

UNG OC………IN A ROW. :14

HE SUCCEEDS KEITH RADIG AS CHAIRMAN.

UNG THEN NOMINATED JEREMY TAYLOR TO BE THE VICE-CHAIR OF THE BOARD.

BOTH WERE ELECTED BY A 4-0 VOTE.

FORMER SUPERVISOR ROCKY DEWITT HAS LEFT THE BOARD AFTER BEING ELECTED TO THE IOWA SENATE IN NOVEMBER, LEAVING THEM ONE MEMBER SHORT FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT FEW WEEKS.