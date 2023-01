NEW IOWA ABORTION LAW DEPENDS ON PENDING COURT RULING

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS SAY THEY’RE WAITING FOR AN IOWA SUPREME COURT RULING BEFORE PROPOSING ANY NEW ABORTION RESTRICTIONS.

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS IT WOULD BE UNWISE TO CONSIDER LEGISLATION BEFORE THE COURT ACTS.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ASKED THE COURT REVERSE A PREVIOUS DECISION AND ALLOW A SIX-WEEK ABORTION BAN SHE APPROVED IN 2018 TAKE EFFECT.

13 STATES NOW HAVE LAWS THAT NEARLY OR TOTALLY BANS ABORTION, BUT IOWA SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER JACK WHITVER SAYS IOWA IS IN A UNIQUE POSITION.

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST (KON-FRIST) SAYS DEMOCRATS WILL OPPOSE ANY NEW ABORTION RESTRICTIONS.

ATTORNEYS WORKING ON GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ BEHALF ARE ARGUING THE LEGAL LANDSCAPE HAS CHANGED AFTER ROE V WADE WAS OVERTURNED AND THE IOWA SUPREME COURT SHOULD USE A NEW, STRICTER STANDARD TO EVALUATE CHALLENGES TO ABORTION RESTRICTIONS.

Radio Iowa