GRASSLEY BEGINS 8TH TERM IN U.S. SENATE

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA TOOK THE OATH OF OFFICE TUESDAY TO BEGIN HIS EIGHTH TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE.

GRASSLEY ALSO BECAME THE DEAN OF THE SENATE, OR LONGEST SERVING MEMBER, WITH THE BEGINNING OF THE 118TH CONGRESS, WHICH CONVENED TUESDAY FOR THE FIRST TIME.

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS ADMINISTERED THE OATH OF OFFICE TO GRASSLEY AS HIS WIFE BARBARA HELD THE FAMILY BIBLE.

THE SENATOR SAYS SERVING HIS FELLOW IOWANS IN THE SENATE CONTINUES TO BE AN HONOR OF A LIFETIME, AND HE IS HUMBLED AND GRATEFUL TO BE ENTRUSTED WITH THE HONOR TO CONTINUE WORKING FOR OUR GREAT STATE.

GRASSLEY WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON THE SENATE JUDICIARY, FINANCE, AGRICULTURE AND BUDGET COMMITTEES.