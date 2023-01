GOSS SAYS ECONOMY STILL WEAK TO START NEW YEAR

A SLOWING ECONOMY SIGNALED A POSSIBLE RECESSION IN THE MID AMERICA REGION IN 2023 AS 2022 CAME TO AN END..

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMICS PROFESSOR ERNIE GOSS HAS HIS FINAL REPORT OF THE YEAR SURVEYING BUSINESS MANAGERS IN OUR NINE STATE MIDWEST REGION:

GOSS SAYS A MAJORITY OF BUSINESS MANAGERS ARE EXPECTING A RECESSION THIS YEAR:

HE DOES SAY JOB GROWTH WAS STRONG DURING THE MONTH:

GOSS SAYS ONE POSITIVE NOTE WAS INFLATION FINALLY SEEMS TO BE SLOWING ACROSS THE REGION.

Jerry Oster WNAX