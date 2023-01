CHRISTMAS ACRES WRAPS UP ANNUAL HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW

WEATHER TOOK A TOLL ON THE NUMBER OF ATTENDEES AND DONATIONS AT THE CHRISTMAS ACRES HOLIDAY LIGHTS DISPLAY IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

DESPITE THAT, THE CHRISTIAN NEEDS CENTER IN LE MARS WILL BE RECEIVING AN ESTIMATED $15,500 IN DONATIONS FROM THIS YEAR’S VISITORS.

ROB SCHEITLER, WHO PUTS UP THE SPECTACULAR DISPLAY EACH YEAR, SAYS A SNOWSTORM, THEN BITTER COLD, AND EVEN RAIN IN THE LAST WEEK OF DECEMBER CAUSED FEWER OPPORTUNITIES TO TURN ON THE LIGHTED DISPLAYS.

SCHEITLER SAYS RAIN OVERLOADS THEIR CIRCUIT BREAKERS, AND BITTER COLD CURTAILS ELECTRICITY USAGE.

DONATIONS TOTALED 27-THOUSAND DOLLARS LAST YEAR, AND 42-THOUSAND IN 2020.

ALL CASH DONATIONS ARE GIVEN TO THE CHRISTIAN NEEDS CENTER OF LE MARS.

SCHEITLER SAYS NEXT YEAR’S TENTATIVE OPENING OF THE HIGHWAY 3 DISPLAY WEST OF LE MARS WILL BE NOVEMBER 17TH.