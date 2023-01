CHRISTENSEN TO CONTINUE AS IOWA CHIEF JUSTICE

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS RE-SELECTED JUSTICE SUSAN CHRISTENSEN OF HARLAN, AS CHIEF JUSTICE.

CHRISTENSEN’S PREVIOUS TERM ON THE COURT EXPIRED DECEMBER 31ST.

HER NEW TERM BEGAN JANUARY 1ST.

A CHIEF JUSTICE SERVES FOR TWO YEARS.

JUSTICE CHRISTENSEN WAS FIRST SELECTED TO THE HIGH POST IN 2020, AS SHE SUCCEEDED CHIEF JUSTICE MARK CADY WHO PASSED AWAY IN 2019.

JUSTICE DAVID WIGGINS SERVED AS ACTING CHIEF JUSTICE IN THE INTERIM.

JUSTICE CHRISTENSEN IS THE SECOND WOMAN TO SERVE AS CHIEF JUSTICE OF IOWA’S HIGHEST COURT.