TRUCK DRIVER’S DISPUTE ENDS WITH ARREST

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED AN ARMED SUSPECT SUNDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING A DISPUTE BETWEEN TWO SEMI DRIVERS IN SINGING HILLS.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT STARTED ON INTERSTATE 29 WHEN THE DRIVER AND HIS RELIEF DRIVER STARTED ARGUING IN THEIR CAB AS THEY APPROACHED SIOUX CITY.

THE TRUCK PULLED INTO LOVE’S TRUCK STOP SHORTLY AFTER 10;35 P.M. WHERE THE DRIVER AND OWNER OF THE TRUCK ALLEGEDLY PULLED A GUN AND TOLD THE RELIEF DRIVER TO GET OUT OF THE TRUCK.

THE RELIEF DRIVER LEFT AND CALLED POLICE.

RESPONDING OFFICERS TOOK THE DRIVER-TRUCK OWNER, IDENTIFIED AS RODERICK ANTOINE CARTER, INTO CUSTODY.

CARTER WAS FOUND TO HAVE A PREVIOUS FELONY CONVICTION.

HE WAS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AND BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.