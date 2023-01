NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATT. MURDER

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED 2ND DEGREE MURDER AFTER AN INCIDENT LATE SUNDAY NIGHT IN THAT CITY.

NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED AT AN ASSAULT CALL AROUND 11:20 P.M. AT 3RD STREET AND NORFOLK AVENUE AND FOUND A 44-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN WALKING HIS DOG AND DECIDED TO SIT ON A BENCH.

POLICE SAY A HOMELESS MAN ACROSS THE STREET BEGAN YELLING AT THE VICTIM, CROSSED THE STREET AND ASSAULTED HIM, SHOVING HIM DOWN AND THEN TOOK THE VICTIMS DOG LEASH AND WRAPPED IT AROUND THE VICTIM’S NECK, STATING THAT HE WAS GOING TO KILL HIM.

A PASSERBY OBSERVED THE ASSAULT AND CALLED POLICE.

36-YEAR-OLD JEREMY HEIDERMAN WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE MADISON COUNTY JAIL.