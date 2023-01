GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS.

THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY.

MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY.

THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER AT 5800 28TH STREET WILL BE ALSO CLOSED ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3.

CONTACT GILL HAULING AT 712-279-0151 WITH QUESTIONS.