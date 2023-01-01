ICE STORM WARNING FOR SIOUXLAND MONDAY AFTERNOON

THERE IS AN ICE STORM WAENING FOR OUR AREA FROM NOON MONDAY UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY.

DETAILS ARE BELOW FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SIOUX FALLS.

.ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee- Buena Vista-Woodbury-Ida-Jackson-Dixon-Dakota-Union- 210 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small fluctuations in storm track are still possible, which could impact the forecast precipitation type and amounts.