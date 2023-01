BISHOP NICKLESS REMEMBERS POPE BENEDICT XVI

BISHOP WALKER NICKLESS OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY IS HONORING POPE EMERITUS BENEDICT THE 16TH ON THE OCCASION OF HIS DEATH NEW YEAR’S EVE IN VATICAN CITY.

POPE BENEDICT NAMED NICKLESS AS BISHOP OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY DURING HIS TIME AS POPE IN OCTOBER OF 2005, AND THE BISHOP SAYS. “HE HAS ALWAYS SERVED AS AN INSPIRATION TO HIM IN HIS GREAT INTELLIGENCE AND GENTLENESS.

NICKLESS SAYS ALL OF US HAVE BEEN ENRICHED BY HIS PAPACY AND HIS DEEP LOVE OF THE CHURCH, AND TO PLEASE JOIN HIM IN PRAYER AND HONORING OUR FORMER HOLY FATHER.”

NICKL;ESS WAS ORDAINED AS BISHOP ON JANUARY 20TH, 2006 IN SIOUX CITY.

PARISHES IN THE DIOCESE ARE TO CELEBRATE A MASS FOR THE DEAD ON JANU8ARY 5TH, THE DAY OF POPE EMERITUS BENEDICT’S FUNERAL MASS.

THE DIOCESE WILL OBSERVE NINE DAYS OF MORNING FOLLOWING THE FUNERAL.

BISHOP WALKER NICKLESS WITH POPE BENEDICT XVI AT THE VATICAN DURING THE BISHOP’S FIRST AD LIMINA VISIT MARCH 12, 2012. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BISHOP NICKLESS)