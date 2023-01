NORTH CAROLINA MAN WINS MILLION DOLLAR ROCKIN EVE POWERBALL JACKPOT

GARY KRIGBAUM OF SPINDALE, NORTH CAROLINA GOT HIS NEW YEAR OFF TO A GREAT START BY WINNING A MILLION DOLLARS IN A SPECIAL POWERBALL DRAWING IN NEW YORK CITY ON NEW YEAR’S EVE.

KRIGBAUM’S BIG WIN OCCURRED JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT WHEN HE WON THE POWERBALL FIRST MILLIONAIRE OF THE YEAR DRAWING DURING ABC’S BROADCAST OF DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST.

HE WAS ONE OF 29 POWERBALL PLAYERS CHOSEN NATIONALLY TO TAKE PART IN THE $1 MILLION DRAWING.

CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA WAS ALSO ONE OF THE CONTESTANTS CHOSEN.

EACH OF THIS YEAR’S FINALISTS RECEIVES AN EXCLUSIVE TRIP FOR TWO TO NEW YORK VALUED AT MORE THAN 28-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT, THE “NC” BALL CAME UP IN THE DRAWING AND THE NORTH CAROLINA MAN WON THE $1 MILLION PRIZE.

Updated 1/1/23 8:49 p.m.

AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE.

CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.

SHE AND HER HUSBAND RANDY WILL BE THERE.

POWERBALL’S FIRST MILLIONAIRE OF THE YEAR WILL BE ANNOUNCED LIVE ON THE NATIONAL BROADCAST AT 11 P-M IOWA TIME.