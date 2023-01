DON’T DRINK & DRIVE TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR

NEW YEAR’S EVE IS SATURDAY NIGHT

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL AGAIN BE STEPPING UP THEIR PRESENCE DURING THE NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

EVE1 OC……SAFELY OUT THERE. :03

CLARK SAYS IF YOU ARE GOING TO BE DRINKING ALCOHOL ON NEW YEAR’S EVE, HAVE A PLAN TO GET YOURSELF HOME SAFELY.

THAT COULD BE A DESIGNATED DRIVER, CALLING A CAB OR A RIDE SHARE:

EVE2 OC………TOO MUCH. :04

THE END GOAL IS FOR EVERYONE TO BE SAFE AS THEY RING IN THE NEW YEAR.