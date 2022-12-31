Campbell Wants One More Win As A Hawkeye

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell wants to end his Hawkeye career with a win.

The Cedar Falls native became the first Iowa player to win the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and says there was no thought of opting out to ready ready for the NFL Draft.

Campbell had 118 tackles and two interceptions during the regular season and wants to wear the Hawkeye jersey one final time.

Iowa plays Kentucky Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Transperfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

Both the Hawkeyes and Wildcats are 7-5.

