SALMONELLA OUTBREAK TRACED TO SPROUTS FROM FREMONT, NEB. PLANT

THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL SAY AN OUTBREAK OF SALMONELLA IN NEBRASKA, SOUTH DAKOTA AND OKLAHOMA HAS BEEN TRACED BACK TO RAW ALFALFA SPROUTS FROM SUNSPROUT ENTERPRISES OF FREMONT, NEBRASKA.

FIFTEEN PEOPLE HAVE BEEN INFECTED WITH THE OUTBREAK STRAIN OF SALMONELLA AND TWO HAVE BEEN HOSPITALIZED.

NO DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED.

INTERVIEWS WITH 12 SICK PEOPLE SHOWED THAT THEY ALL REPORTED EATING ALFALFA SPROUTS, EITHER PURCHASED FROM A GROCERY STORE OR EATEN AT A RESTAURANT.

SUNSPROUT ENTERPRISES HAS RECALLED FOUR LOTS OF RAW ALFALFA SPROUTS SOLD TO FOOD SERVICE AND GROCERY STORES BETWEEN LATE NOVEMBER AND MID-DECEMBER.

RECALLED SPROUTS WERE PACKAGED IN 4-OUNCE PLASTIC CLAMSHELL CONTAINERS AND LABELED WITH LOT NUMBERS 4211, 5211, 3212, OR 4212.

BEST-BY DATES ARE BETWEEN 12/10/22 AND 1/7/23.

IF YOU HAVE ANY OF THIS PRODUCT, THROW THEM AWAY OR RETURN THEM TO WHERE YOU BOUGHT THEM.

WASH SURFACES AND CONTAINERS THAT MAY HAVE TOUCHED THE RECALLED ALFALFA SPROUTS USING HOT SOAPY WATER OR A DISHWASHER.